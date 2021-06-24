Search for suspect ongoing after police officer shot in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A search is underway for a suspect after a Daytona Beach, Florida police officer was shot in the head.

According to the Associated Press, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a press conference with reporters that the 26-year-old officer, whose name was not immediately released, underwent a "successful surgery" but remained in critical condition. The police department said a $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help locate the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.

A Blue Alert was issued for Wallace and was sent to phones across the state of Florida Thursday afternoon. The Blue Alert used to be known as an LEO Alert and is issued by the state when a police officer has either been killed, injured, or has gone missing and the suspect is not in custody and poses an immediate threat to other police officers."

The AP reported that on Wednesday, the officer was shot after approaching Wallace, who was sitting in a gray Honda HR-V. More than 500 officers from various agencies are helping to find Wallace, who authorities said may have fled to the Atlanta area.

According to a statement by the police department, Wallace may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California tag 7TNX532.