Search for bodies ends at Surfside condo collapse site

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
In this July 13, 2021 file photo, crews work in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Fla. Firefighters have officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building, Friday, July 23. But police and forensic specialists continue working to identify human remains recovered from the disaster.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 16:15:27-04

MIAMI (AP) — — Firefighters have officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building.

The decision concludes a month of painstaking work removing layers of dangerous debris that were once piled several stories high.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s urban search-and-rescue team pulled away from the disaster site Friday in a convoy of firetrucks and other vehicles, slowly driving to their headquarters for the announcement.

The June 24 collapse at the oceanside tower killed 97 people, with at least one missing person yet to be identified.

The site has been mostly swept flat and the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse.

