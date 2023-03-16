SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota county judge set a new trial date in the civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents against Brian Laundrie's parents.

The judge rescheduled the trial for a two-week window starting May 13, 2024.

This May, the attorneys for both sides are scheduled to be back in court; the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, is trying to remove his name from the lawsuit as a co-defendant.

In a second hearing - a judge will decide if a letter Brian's mother wrote to her son can be used as evidence in court.

According to court records, the envelope contained "Burn after reading," but Brian’s mother claims she wrote the letter to Brian before Gabby was killed. Her remains were discovered outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.