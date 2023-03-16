Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Sarasota county judge set a new trial date in the civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's

Gabby Petito2.png
Petito family
Gabby Petito2.png
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 22:52:10-04

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota county judge set a new trial date in the civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents against Brian Laundrie's parents.

The judge rescheduled the trial for a two-week window starting May 13, 2024.

This May, the attorneys for both sides are scheduled to be back in court; the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, is trying to remove his name from the lawsuit as a co-defendant.

In a second hearing - a judge will decide if a letter Brian's mother wrote to her son can be used as evidence in court.

According to court records, the envelope contained "Burn after reading," but Brian’s mother claims she wrote the letter to Brian before Gabby was killed. Her remains were discovered outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.