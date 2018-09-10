Rep. Ron DeSantis resigns from Congress to focus on Florida governor's race
Associated Press
12:07 PM, Sep 10, 2018
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is resigning from Congress as he mounts his bid to become Florida’s next governor.
DeSantis sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday announcing his immediate resignation. The northeast Florida Republican said in his letter that he will be spending time campaigning and it would be “inappropriate” to accept a salary while he is running for governor.