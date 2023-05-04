Recreational red snapper season starts June 16 and will be one of longest ever

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced the start of red snapper season on Thursday, which he said will be the "longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper."

That means you can recreationally fish for red snapper starting today in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida.

The summer season starts June 16 and will remain open until July 31, running for 46 days.

The fall season will run for 24 days and include all weekends in October through November, which makes both seasons combined a total of 70 days. Find a list of the dates for the fall season below.



Oct. 6–8

Oct. 13–15

Oct. 20–22

Oct. 27–29

Nov. 3–5

Nov. 10–12 (Veterans Day weekend)

Nov. 17–19

Nov. 24–26 (weekend after Thanksgiving)

“Gulf red snapper season is one of Florida’s most iconic fishing opportunities, and anglers look forward to it each year,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Acting Director Dr. Thomas Eason. “We want to thank Governor DeSantis, the Legislature, and our recreational anglers for their investment in the State Reef Fish Survey that has provided the science to allow these additional days for harvest in Gulf state and federal waters this season.”

But if you plan on using your own boat to go out and get one, even if exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a state reef fish angler. You can sign up here.