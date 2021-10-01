Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Recovered items will be returned to Surfside condo collapse victims

items.[0].image.alt
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP
This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Surfside building collapse on June 25, 2021
Posted at 12:47 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 12:47:25-04

Personal property recovered from the destroyed units of a South Florida condo building that collapsed will be divided into two categories: soft items and hard items.

Only the hard items collected at the site where the Champlain Towers South building once stood will be returned to survivors and family members since the moisture-absorbing soft items can't be decontaminated.

Officials said Thursday during a court hearing that soft items, including clothing and bedding, would cost millions of dollars to decontaminate according to EPA guidelines.

The exception to the that rule is photos, which Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made a priority in recovering.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!