Rapper Drake donates $25k to Miami High School, gives $50k scholarship to college student

Rapper Drake brightened the days of many Miami students on Monday.

Local ABC affiliate WPLG reported that the rapper -- who appeared at Miami Senior High School in South Florida to film a video for his hit single "God's Plan" -- not only let students appear as extras in the visual, but also donated a whopping $25,000 to the institution and announced that all students would be given uniforms designed by the OVO clothing founder himself.

After his visit to the high school, Drake, whose given name is Aubrey Graham, went on to the University of Miami, where he surprised a student with a $50,000 scholarship.

A fan posted a brief video of the touching moment, along with throngs of students running and waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

ABC News spoke with Destiny James -- the lucky University of Miami student who received Drake's generous scholarship -- who said she "ran in a circle and fell to the ground" after learning that Drake would be presenting a $50,000 check to her. James is a first-generation college student who was raised in a single-parent home from a low-income family.

Due to her background, James received a call over the weekend from University of Miami's Assistant Vice President of University Advancement Darlene Rebello-Rao about being featured in a video for a scholarship donor luncheon. However, she had no clue about the gift she was to receive and who would present it to her.

When asked by ABC News if she had a message for Drake, she said, "Thank you. You changed my life in a way that's so hard for me to explain."