Program aims to regrow, protect Florida coral reefs after high heat impact

Rising temperatures are not only causing intense heat outside but are also affecting the health of Florida's coral reef.

When the temperature reaches above 87 degrees, the coral starts to have an adverse reaction to the "high light intensity."

"Corals start going bananas with this in their tissues," Dr. Jason Spadaro, the program manager of Mote Marine's Coral Reef Restoration Program, said. "If that stress stays around long enough and those reactive oxygen species are concentrated enough, they'll eject all of their symbiotic algae."

Dr. Spadaro said once that happens, the coral skin becomes clear, making the white skeleton underneath visible and giving them a bleached appearance.

To help with this, Mote has a system in place to rescue and save as many corals as possible. This includes bringing them on land and into facilities where they control environmental conditions like temperature and light.

