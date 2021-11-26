Pregnant Florida librarian killed in road rage fight

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Police say a pregnant librarian has died following a Florida road rage incident, where authorities say she pulled a gun on a motorcyclist.

Orange City police say 35-year-old Sara Morales was shot outside her home earlier this week.

Police say Morales intentionally hit the motorcycle Saturday, then fled the scene.

Authorities say the motorcyclist tried to get her to stop and followed her home where she allegedly went inside and came back with a gun.

Police say she was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.