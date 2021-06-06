Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Police: Sugar worker, 86, fatally shoots boss after firing

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 10:24:43-04

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 86-year-old sugar mill worker with 31 years on the job fatally shot his boss after he was refused another year at the mill.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday that Felix Cabrera was jailed on a first-degree murder charge following the Friday morning shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Cabrera.

The victim’s name was not released by the sheriff’s department. Authorities say Cabrera sought to work one additional year for financial reasons but was turned down.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.