Police: No evidence of hostage situation at Miami club, woman who made claim being questioned

MIAMI, Fla — Miami Police are detaining a woman for questioning after she said numerous people were being held in a club as hostages by management.

SWAT was on scene, and concluded their search of the premises only to find that the building was clear and that nobody was inside or in harms way.

Update: The SWAT team concluded their search of the premises and determined that the building was clear and nobody was inside or in harms way. The woman who provided initial hostage situation is being detained for questioning. The street is being reopened. https://t.co/jp1n3D85ce — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 5, 2018

According to WPLG, at least 10 people were held against their will at Joseph's Club Restaurant located at 1971 NW Seventh Street in Little Havana.

update: Following a robbery of cell phone outside of the establishment, Joseph Restaurant, our officers were contacted by a female who came out and stated that they are being held hostage by management. https://t.co/AjtgH5CoMx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 5, 2018

According to a Tweet by Miami Police, the incident appears to have started with a stolen cell phone.

The SWAT team breached the front door of the restaurant and negotiation teams are attempting to contact management and the hostages.

Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

