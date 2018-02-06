Police: No evidence of hostage situation at Miami club, woman who made claim being questioned

WFTS Webteam
4:42 PM, Feb 5, 2018
MIAMI, Fla — Miami Police are detaining a woman for questioning after she said numerous people were being held in a club as hostages by management.

SWAT was on scene, and concluded their search of the premises only to find that the building was clear and that nobody was inside or in harms way.

 

 

According to a Tweet by  Miami Police, the incident appears to have started with a stolen cell phone.

Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story.  Refresh for updates.
 

