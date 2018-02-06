Police: No evidence of hostage situation at Miami club, woman who made claim being questioned

MIAMI, Fla — Miami Police are detaining a woman for questioning after she said numerous people were being held in a club as hostages by management.
Update: The SWAT team concluded their search of the premises and determined that the building was clear and nobody was inside or in harms way. The woman who provided initial hostage situation is being detained for questioning. The street is being reopened. https://t.co/jp1n3D85ce
According to WPLG, at least 10 people were held against their will at Joseph's Club Restaurant located at 1971 NW Seventh Street in Little Havana.
update: Following a robbery of cell phone outside of the establishment, Joseph Restaurant, our officers were contacted by a female who came out and stated that they are being held hostage by management. https://t.co/AjtgH5CoMx