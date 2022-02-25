Watch
Police: 2 young children, man drown in Florida pool

Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:06:29-05

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police say a South Florida woman found her husband and two young children unresponsive in their backyard swimming pool and called 911 for help.

Police officers began CPR on the victims when they arrived at the home in Hollywood on Thursday afternoon.

Police said paramedics took the victims to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The children were ages 5 and 2. There was no information released about the adult found with them.

Police say they don't suspect foul play, but an investigation is continuing.

