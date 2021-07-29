Peppa Pig theme park opening in Florida

The company behind Legoland is opening the world's first Peppa Pig theme park in Florida.

According to their website, Peppa Pig Theme Park is a standalone theme park that is set to open in 2022. It will be located right next to Legoland.

"This all-new theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas—complete with “muddy puddles” of course—and fun live shows daily, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand. Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their family’s first theme park memories together."

We’re thrilled to share the first look at #PeppaPigFL! Families will ride, soar and set sail together in six new rides, playscapes, a water play area, and even more oinktastic experiences! pic.twitter.com/3CBHQyWUMW — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) July 29, 2021

A limited amount of annual passes and vacation packages are now on sale for visits starting April 1. The grand opening date for the Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to be announced later this year.

The new theme park is set to have six interactive rides and six themed playgrounds with character shows and an indoor cinema. The new park is being designed with preschoolers in mind. Including their first roller coaster rides with their parents as well as free fair games for the whole family.