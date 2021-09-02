Watch
Orlando airport crowds forecast to exceed pre-pandemic pack

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:29 AM, Sep 02, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Traffic at Florida's busiest airport this holiday weekend is forecast to exceed pre-pandemic crowds.

Officials at Orlando International Airport said Wednesday that this Labor Day weekend they are expecting more than 303,000 departures, a 7% increase above Labor Day weekend in 2019.

If it pans out, that forecast will be more than double what the Orlando airport experienced during the Labor Day weekend travel period last year.

The official holiday travel period starts Thursday and ends next Tuesday.

The busiest travel day of the holiday weekend is expected to be on Saturday when Orlando International Airport is forecast to have more than 53,000 departures.

