Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

OnePULSE Foundation searches for information on memorial arson

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/John Raoux
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the site. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Nightclub Shooting Florida
Posted at 5:49 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 05:49:10-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePulse Foundation, a nonprofit incorporated by the owner of the Pulse nightclub, is asking for any information on an arson from October.

The foundation posted a video on Facebook on Saturday that shows a man in a wheelchair lighting part of the interim memorial on fire. The foundation said it happened on October 12 just before 8:30 p.m.

Three Angel banners were burned along with other items at the offering wall, the foundation said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando Police at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information