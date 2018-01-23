Ohio authorities looking for Cincinnati man wanted for burglary, domestic violence

CINCINNATI - Ohio authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man, easily identifiable from his face tattoos, wanted on aggravated burglary and domestic violence charges in Cincinnati.

Michael Mann, 34, of Cincinnati, climbed through unlocked windows and assaulted a victim, according to police reports.

Mann has tattoos that cover his face and neck. He has a history of domestic violence, aggravated robberies and drug charges.

His last known residence is on Ebenezer Road in Cincinnati.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 513-352-3040.