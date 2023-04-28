North Flordia homes damaged by possible tornado

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in north Florida are cleaning up Friday after a possible tornado moved through the area during severe weather on Thursday.
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said a "confirmed" tornado hit the Hosford area. The National Weather Service has not confirmed that it was a tornado that caused the damage.
"All students at Hosford school are accounted for and safe. There is a large amount of debris and power lines down in the area. Please stay off the roads as emergency teams work to manage this situation," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Video from the area shows downed power lines, fallen trees and substantial damage to some homes.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said there will be more strong storms through early Sunday morning.