North Flordia homes damaged by possible tornado

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in north Florida are cleaning up Friday after a possible tornado moved through the area during severe weather on Thursday.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said a "confirmed" tornado hit the Hosford area. The National Weather Service has not confirmed that it was a tornado that caused the damage.

"All students at Hosford school are accounted for and safe. There is a large amount of debris and power lines down in the area. Please stay off the roads as emergency teams work to manage this situation," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Video from the area shows downed power lines, fallen trees and substantial damage to some homes.

AERIAL VIDEO: Damage from possible tornado in Northern Florida

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee said there will be more strong storms through early Sunday morning.