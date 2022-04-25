Nikolas Cruz death penalty phase jury selection appears to be starting over

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jury selection in the death penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears to be starting over after the judge suggested her own mistake requires it.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer appeared to rule Monday that she should have questioned potential jurors who said they would not follow the law before she dismissed them.

The decision would nullify two weeks of work by lawyers for the prosecution and defense.

It's been anything but smooth since jury selection started during the first week of April.

Eleven potential jurors who were dismissed that week were expected back in court Monday so that attorneys on both sides could have the chance to question them, but Judge Elizabeth Scherer said there was a "miscommunication" and that they would be back next week instead.

11 potential jurors dismissed in the Nikolas Cruz penalty phase were set to return to court today. Judge says there was 'miscommunication' and they will be here next week.



The state now wants to file a motion to strike the panel and start jury selection all over. @WPTV — Ryan Hughes (@HughesWPTV) April 25, 2022

The South Florida SunSentinel reported last week that the 11 in question hadn't received official notices to appear.

After defense attorneys raised concerns about a possible procedural misstep, Scherer said on April 6 that she would make her "best effort" to get them back.

Scherer initially dismissed them after they told her they couldn't follow the law if asked to decide whether Cruz should receive the death penalty.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 12 jurors selected will have to decide whether Cruz will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

