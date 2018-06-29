New Florida laws that go into effect July 1, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Rick Scott signed more than 100 bills into law from the 2018 legislative session, several of which will take effect on Sunday.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Controlled Substances

This bill will limit most painkiller prescriptions to a three-day supply in response to the opioid crisis killing at least 16 Floridians every day. Click here to read more.

Education - Bullying

If your kid gets bullied, you can get a voucher to send your child to a private school as part of the "Hope Scholarship Program." Many Tampa Bay parents were upset by this proposed bill because they believe it doesn't combat the problem. Related: New bullying bill has Florida parents fuming

Marriage Licenses

This law states that marriage licenses may not be issued to a person under the age of 18 except under certain circumstances.

Restricting Public Beach Access

HB 631 gives private businesses and homeowners the choice of whether or not they want to restrict the public from using the portion of beach on their property. It refers to the portion of the sand from the high tide water line up. That means the dry sand adjacent to their building could be private, while the wet sand will remain public. Click here to read more on this law.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.”

The law requires sworn law enforcement officers to be stationed in every school in the state. The law also requires active shooter training in schools once a semester. School boards must establish threat assessment teams that will help assess and intervene with people whose behavior may pose a threat to the safety of the school. Click here to read more.

State Symbols

Official state heritage cattle breed: The Florida Cracker Cattle is designated as the official Florida heritage cattle breed effective July 1, 2018.

Telephone Solicitation

This bill is also referred to as the “Florida Call-Blocking Act.” It authorizes telecommunication providers to block certain calls; prohibits blocking of certain calls; authorizes telecommunication providers to rely upon caller identification service information to determine originating numbers for purpose of blocking such calls. Click here to read more.

Nonnative Animals

This bill requires the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission establish a pilot program that outlines procedures for the capture and disposal of invasive species. The priority invasive species have been identified as tegu lizards, red lionfish and common lionfish also known as devil firefish.

Prescription Drug Pricing Transparency

This law requires a pharmacist to inform customers of a less expensive, generically equivalent drug product for her or his prescription and whether the cost-sharing obligation to the customer exceeds the retail price of the prescription in the absence of prescription drug coverage.

Written Threats to Conduct Mass Shootings or Acts of Terrorism

The law related to written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism has been amended to include all posts on social media. "Any person who makes, posts, or transmits a threat in a writing or other record, including an electronic record, to conduct a mass

shooting or an act of terrorism, in any manner that would allow another person to view the threat, commits a felony of the second degree," the amended Statute reads.

High School Graduation Requirements

House Bill 577 authorizes students to use credit earned upon completion of approved apprenticeship or preapprenticeship program to satisfy specified high school graduation requirements.

Incarcerated Parents

Requires DCF to include parents who are incarcerated in development of case plans for their children; specifies respective responsibilities of department, correctional facilities, & incarcerated parents; provides conditions for amending case plan.

Employment Services for Persons with Disabilities

This bill specifies that participants in certain disabled persons’ work experience activities are considered state employees for workers’ compensation purposes.

State Employment

Repeals provisions relating to Florida State Employees' Charitable Campaign; prohibits organization, entity, or person from intentionally soliciting state employees for fundraising or business purposes within specified areas during specified times; provides exceptions.

Direct Primary Care Agreements

This law specifies that a direct primary care agreement does not constitute insurance and is not subject to the Florida Insurance Code.

Deployed Parent Custody and Visitation

Creating provisions entitled "Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act"; providing requirements for agreement forms, termination, modification, power of attorney, and filing; providing requirements for temporary orders granting custodial responsibility; requiring certain witnesses to be sworn in by specified officers, etc.

Postsecondary Fee Waivers

A Florida College System institution may waive any portion of the student activity and service fee, the financial aid fee, the technology fee, the capital improvement fee, ect. for a person who is an active duty member of the Armed Forces of the United States using military tuition assistance provided by the United States Department of Defense.

Note: Although Governor Scott signed the Daylight Saving Time act, it is currently still hung up in Congress and will not be taking effect on July 1. Click here for more information.