New Florida law will restrict golf cart usage by teens

Under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida teens won’t be able to drive golf carts without proper identification. The new new is affecting communities across the state, including in our own backyard.

According to House Bill 949, sponsored by Vero Beach State Sen. Erin Grall, a Republican, if you’re under 18, you must be at least 15 with a learner’s permit or 16 with a driver’s license. If you’re 18 and older, you must have a valid government-issued ID. Previously, Florida law allowed a 14-year-old to drive a golf cart.

“I think it’s great,” Linda Herrema said. "We all think it’s great in the neighborhood truly.”

Driving down the River Point neighborhood in Martin County, you will likely see many families driving their own buggies around.

For Mclean Boyd, it works for his family of four.

“Being able to take the golf cart to dinner, to the boat dock, that’s really one of the biggest benefits of it,” Boyd said. “It’s really just a nice lifestyle choice for us.”

It’s something the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is excited about. Within the past year, Sheriff Will Snyder said Martin County stepped up enforcement and changed their laws only permitting golf carts on roads with a maximum speed limit of 35 miles per hour. They also now require all golf carts to have everything a car needs, including registration, license plate, headlights, turning signals, rear view mirror and a windshield wiper.

“I think it’s a good bill,” Snyder said. “We were getting a multitude of complaints. We were seeing some accidents. We did see juveniles do it and of course they present an even greater risk than adults because they don’t have the experience.”

According to a study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 6,500 children are hurt in golf-cart related accidents each year

“They go fast on the roads,” Herrema said. “They’d push you out of the way. They wouldn’t stop for you, so you’d have to jump over with the dog on a long leash and move quickly.”

The law goes into effect on July 1. Drivers could face a noncriminal traffic violation, like a moving violation.

“The ultimate though is still for people to obey the law and not wait for law enforcement to come by and write a ticket,” Snyder said.

