Nearly $1 billion settlement reached in Surfside condo collapse

MIAMI — Nearly a year after the catastrophic Surfside condo collapse in Miami, a settlement to victims was reached.

A settlement of $997 million was announced during a conference Wednesday.

The condo collapse killed 98 people in June 2021.

According to a report from The New York Times, the settlement is still pending final approval. Those receiving compensation include victims, family of victims, insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants in the civil case.

Upon learning the settlement had been worked out, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman made no effort to hide how pleased he was.

“I’m speechless,” the judge said. “That’s incredible news.”

He also told the courtroom, “I’m shocked by this result — I think it’s fantastic…This is a recovery that is far in excess of what I had anticipated.”

In late March, a settlement of $83 million for condo unit owners was approved by Hanzman.

Litigation had been moving slowly as the first anniversary approaches. Final approval may be made within the next month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

