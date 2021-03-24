Naked Florida woman rescued from storm drain

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A naked woman has been rescued after she was trapped in a storm drain Tuesday morning in Delray Beach. According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on March 3.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said the woman was stuck in a storm drain along Southwest 11th Avenue, just a few feet south of Atlantic Avenue.

A passerby heard the woman in the storm drain and called 911 just before 9 a.m., Moschella said.

Rescuers removed the drain's grate and used a ladder and harness to help get her out.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue Firefighters use a white sheet to shield a naked woman after she was rescued from a storm drain, March 23, 2021, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Moschella said the woman was conscious and communicating with firefighters. She had a few scrapes and was taken to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.

"You could look at her and see, she was down there for some time," Moschella said.

Delray Beach police are investigating.

"The biggest question police officers have is how did she get into the drain, where did she get into the drain and how long had she been down in the storm drain system," Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White said.

White said that, by the woman's accounts, she had been in the storm drain system for "a significant time -- perhaps days, perhaps weeks."

Police have not yet revealed the woman's name.

Moschella said the drain was about eight feet deep.

"Firefighters go to storm drain calls a lot," Moschella said. "We rescue ducklings and kittens and puppies, and this is the first time anybody can remember actually seeing a person down there."