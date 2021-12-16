Watch
Music producer, 8 others killed in Dominican plane crash

The flight was headed to Miami
An aviation company says a small plane it operates crashed in the Dominican Republic while attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Miami, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández.
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — An aviation company says a small plane it operates crashed in the Dominican Republic while attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Miami, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández.

Helidosa Aviation Group says on its Twitter account that the Gulfstream jet was carrying two crew members and seven passengers when it went down Wednesday. It says the plane had departed from El Higüero airport for Miami shortly before seeking to land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital.

The company has given no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash.

The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.

