Multiple people wounded in shooting near Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Multiple people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said.

Witnesses said shots started around 8 p.m. while rapper French Montana filmed a music video at The Licking, a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside of The Licking.

Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

"We believe it's an isolated incident," Noel-Pratt said.

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue told reporters that she could not confirm reports that as many as 10 people had been wounded, saying, "right now, it is just multiple victims that were injured."

She said the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were not any fatalities. At least four people were airlifted to a nearby trauma center and others drove themselves to the hospital.

She said a large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Social media posts also said a music video was being filmed.