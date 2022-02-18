Watch
Mom says Florida daycare center left daughter locked inside

Posted at 11:17 AM, Feb 18, 2022
PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A woman called 911 after finding her 2-year-old daughter crying inside a dark and empty South Florida child care center.

Stephanie Martinez found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up when she arrived Tuesday afternoon to pick up her daughter.

News outlets report that she called the girl's aunt to see if she had the child. That's when she saw the little girl peering out the window.

Police and fire rescue crews forced the doors open and let her out. The company says in a statement that it takes all issues of safety seriously.

It was not clear how the child was left locked inside.

