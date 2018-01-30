Missing Child Alert issued for Titusville 16-year-old

FDLE has issued a Missing Child Alert for a Titusville 16-year-old.

Jacob Mayo was last seen Jan. 17 in the 1800 block of South Deleon Ave. and may be in the company of a man named David Lewis.

Jacob identifies as a female and may use the name "Jackie."

The child is 5'7" tall and weighs 155 with brown hair and brown eyes. Jacob was last seen wearing a gray Dickies jacket, a black hoodie, and black or dark gray pants.

Lewis is 51 years old and is a black male standing at 6'5" tall.

The two may be traveling in a 2007, black Chevrolet Silverado with Florida tag number DTHA05.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or 911.