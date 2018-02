Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issue a Missing Child Alert for an Orlando girl.

Alice Johnson, 11, was last seen at the 9000 block of Eastport Terrace in Orlando. Johnson is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, blue eyes, has short blue and brown hair, and may be carrying a blue and white backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.