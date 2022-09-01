Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Miami

Posted at 10:08 PM, Aug 31, 2022
MIAMI, Fla. — The FDLE issued a missing child alert for a 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida on Wednesday Evening.

The FDLE said Jorge Morales is a 3 feet tall, 50 lbs., Hispanic male, with brown hair and brown eyes. Morales was last seen in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, Florida.

Officials said Morales may be in the company of his father, Jorge Morales, a 6 feet tall, Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-596-8176 or 911.

