Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy last seen in Orlando

Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 23, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Wednesday evening for a 5-year-old boy last seen in Orlando.

The FDLE said Aaron Pena was last seen in the area 11000 block of Savannah Landing Circle in Orlando.

Officials said Pena is 3 feet 11 inches tall, 41 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt with a bear holding a boombox on it, and light-colored dinosaur pajama pants.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Aaron Pena is asked to please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

