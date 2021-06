A missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old.

Officials are looking for Alexander Connolly, 16. He was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of Broadway Ave. in Fort Myers.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He also has a scar on his right eyelid.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.