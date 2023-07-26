Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Daytona Beach

Posted at 10:43 PM, Jul 25, 2023
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida, by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on Tuesday.

Doris Romero is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Romero was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of North Libby Court wearing a gray sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Romero also wears prescription glasses.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-248-1777 or 911.

