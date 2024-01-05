Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday

OCOEE, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Thursday in Ocoee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Bailey Standfield went missing from the 1900 block of Applegate Drive. Officials described Standfield as a white female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Standfield was seen wearing a jacket with grey, pink and purple horizontal stripes, dark-colored leggings and fuzzy grey Crocs.

If you have any information about this child, contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or 911.