Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday

Bailey Stanfield
FDLE
Bailey Stanfield
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 12:29:29-05

OCOEE, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Thursday in Ocoee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Bailey Standfield went missing from the 1900 block of Applegate Drive. Officials described Standfield as a white female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Standfield was seen wearing a jacket with grey, pink and purple horizontal stripes, dark-colored leggings and fuzzy grey Crocs.

If you have any information about this child, contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.