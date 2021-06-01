Watch
Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old girl

Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:47:03-04

A missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl.

Officials said they are looking for Kaylee Phillips, 14. She was last seen in the area of the 16800 block of NW Orange Avenue in Blountstown, Florida.

Kaylee is described as 5'7, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing glasses and a large backpack and may be traveling with a pink and white Huffy bike.

If anyone has any information on Kaylee's whereabouts, contact the Blountstown Police Department at 850-674-5987 or 911.

