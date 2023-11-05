Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in West Palm Beach

Posted at 9:26 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 21:26:55-04

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen in West Palm Beach, Florida, by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on Saturday.

Stacy Rangel-Gomez is white and Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Rangel-Gomez was last seen in the area of the 1560 block of 63rd Avenue South, wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

She also has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

