ORLANDO, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert issued for a 5-year-old boy last seen in Orlando was canceled Thursday morning after he was found dead, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE said Aaron Pena was last seen on Wednesday in the area 11000 block of Savannah Landing Circle in Orlando.

Anyone wanting more information is asked to please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.