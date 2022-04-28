Watch
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween returns this year

Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:32:54-04

Disney fans rejoice — Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is back!

The limited-capacity event will be held for 37 select nights from August 12 to October 31. Tickets go on sale on May 18, they'll range in price from $109-$199.

Event dates:

  • August: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 
  • September: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 
  • October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31 
Annual pass holders and vacation club members can purchase specially priced tickets for select dates, Disney said.

In a blog post, Disney promises that guests will be able to enjoy "event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more!"

The fan-favorite event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, thought last year Disney did host a new event, the After Hours Boo Bash.

After the two-year hiatus, this year's event will be especially magical as it's during Disney's 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of that, Disney said the event will feature event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities and a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

Click here for more details on what's in store for this year's event.

