Miami mayor seeks second term as he raises national profile

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, right, records a video in his office, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at City Hall in Miami. Suarez is hoping to easily secure a second term on Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021. His reelection campaign has offered an opportunity to show he can raise millions as he seeks to elevate his profile at a national level. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Francis Suarez
Posted at 11:01 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 11:01:56-04

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is hoping to easily secure a second term Tuesday. His reelection campaign has offered an opportunity to show he can raise millions as he seeks to elevate his profile at a national level.

Suarez has gained name recognition for launching an effort to lure technology investors to the city at the beginning of the year. He has met with PayPal founder Peter Thiel, tech magnate Marcelo Claure and other well-known entrepreneurs.

Analysts say Suarez was astute to seize the moment when investors were looking to move to South Florida for tax reasons and the lack of COVID-19 restrictions.

