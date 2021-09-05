Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Miami Beach says law-breaking partiers no longer tolerated

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
FILE: City of Miami police officer R. Delgado
Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in patrol vehicle
Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 13:49:12-04

MIAMI (AP) — South Beach’s sizzling party scene is about to undergo a massive boost in police presence against unruly crowds and crime. The city on Friday announced the escalation of policing.

The change comes weeks after a tourist eating dinner with his family was fatally shot at a Miami Beach restaurant.

City Manager Alina Hudak says the behavior “can no longer be tolerated.” The police department is reassigning roughly 40 officers to patrol South Beach. Ten additional county officers will do weekend patrols for the rest of the year.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the new plan will create the highest level of regular police presence in the city's history.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!