Miami Beach bans some alcohol sales after 6 p.m. during state of emergency

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Miami Beach officials announced Wednesday that, starting Thursday, some alcohol sales will be banned as part of an effort to mitigate dangerous and illegal acts by unruly spring breakers.

Earlier this week, officials said a State of Emergency would go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a press release, the "sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration therefor, shall be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022; and after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022."

According to Miami's ABC station WPLG, it does not affect the sales of alcohol at bars and restaurants.

“We didn’t ask for spring break and we don’t want it," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said Monday.

Another measure that's part of the emergency order is a curfew from 11:59 p.m. through 6 a.m. for part of the city.

Read the full press release below.

