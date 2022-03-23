Watch
Man attacked by tiger after entering enclosure at Florida animal sanctuary

2nd tiger attack in Collier County in 5 months
CNN Newsource
The Collier County Sheriff's Office said a 50-year-old man was injured after he entered a tiger's enclosure at an animal sanctuary on Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 5:18 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 05:18:11-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office said a 50-year-old man was injured after he entered a tiger's enclosure at an animal sanctuary on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are having a hard time comprehending this happening again," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. A similar incident occurred in December at a Naples zoo.

According to authorities, it happened at Wooten’s Airboats at 4:30 p.m. The man, an employee at the airboat tour and animal sanctuary business, entered the enclosure while the tiger was being fed by its caretaker.

The man, who did not have permission to enter the enclosure, suffered injuries to both of his arms, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

The tiger was safely contained by its caretaker and was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

Details on the full extent of the man's injuries have not been released.

Authorities said the information is very preliminary and details could change as more information becomes available.

