LIST: Everything you need to know about Florida's 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

New for 2022: Floridians can also buy pet supplies
Richard Howell, Farid Elattar
Steve Helber/AP
FILE- In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2011 file photo, Home Depot employees, Richard Howell, left, and Farid Elattar, right, load up emergency generators for Virginia Beach residents in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Irene in Virginia Beach, Va. The National Hurricane Center will start issuing advisories giving deadlines for when communities should complete their storm preparations. The experimental advisories will show when tropical-storm force winds may hit particular communities to help them understand when it's too late to put up storm shutters or evacuate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 8:22 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 08:22:52-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend.

During the sales tax holiday period, which runs from Saturday, May 28 through Friday, June 10, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

For the first time, Floridians can also buy pet supplies for their fur babies during the sales tax holiday.

Below is a list of qualifying pet supplies:

  • $2 or less
    • Wet pet food (can or pouch)
  • $15 or less
    • Cat litter pans
    • Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls
    • Hamster or rabbit substrate
    • Manual can openers
    • Pet waste disposal bags
  • $20 or less
    • Collars
    • Leashes
    • Muzzles
    • Pet pads
  • $25 or less
    • Cat litter weighing 25lbs. or less
  • $30 or less
    • Bags of dry pet food weighing 15lbs. or less
  • $40 or less
    • Pet beds
  • $100 or less
    • Pet carriers
    • Portable kennels

Here is a list of other qualifying items:

  • $20 or less
    • Reusable ice
  • $40 or less
    • Portable self-powered light source
  • $50 or less
    • Certain portable radios
    • A gas or diesel fuel tank
    • Packages of certain battery types
  • $60 or less
    • A nonelectric food storage cooler
    • Portable power banks
  • $70 or less (New for 2022)
    • Carbon monoxide detectors
    • Fire extinguishers
    • Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
  • $100 or less
    • Tarps
    • Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits
  • $1,000 or less
    • Portable generators for use in a power outage

For a full breakdown of the sales tax holiday view the document below:

