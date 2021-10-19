Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Lawyer who represented George Zimmerman arrested in Florida

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Hal Uhrig, former attorney for George Zimmerman, speaks to reporters during a news conference to announce that he and Craig Sonner had quit as Zimmerman's legal representatives in Sanford, Fla., Tuesday, April 10, 2012.
Hal-Uhrig-former-attorney-for-George-Zimmerman-AP-PHOTO.jpg
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 11:58:52-04

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida defense attorney who briefly represented George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case is accused of witness tampering in a juvenile rape case.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López says Hal Uhrig was arrested Monday and charged with solicitation to commit perjury and witness tampering.

López represents a man accused of raping a child when she was 9. The sheriff says the lawyer arranged a meeting with his client, the victim and her father where he asked the father to write a letter saying the rape never happened.

The sheriff says the lawyer also told the man to avoid being served with a subpoena and to lie during a deposition. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information