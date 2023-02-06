Lawmakers prepare for special session starting Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are back in Tallahassee this morning as they prepare for another Special Legislative session.

There is a lot ABC Action News will be monitoring for you as lawmakers prepare to tackle a full list of issues.

Governor Ron Desantis is using the special session to broaden an immigration program he used to fly asylum seekers to Marthas Vineyard.

Lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would create a program to relocate undocumented migrants.

Also on the agenda is the governing status of Disney's special district, The Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The district allows the company to run the land around Disney World like a county government. That will likely change after this special session. Some lawmakers and Governor Ron Desantis want to establish a state board for the district.

This has been a year-long fight stemming from Disney's criticism of the governor's Parental Rights in Education Law. Republican lawmakers say this move is about public accountability.

Republican Representative Rany Fine said, “We’ve been in a culture war in this country for 50 years. The only difference is, in Florida, Republicans have decided to pick up a weapon and fight back.”

The special session is taking place one month before the regular annual session. Some Democrats worry the GOP majority is rushing.

Democrat Representative Fentrice Driskell said, “It's almost rising to the point of an abusive process, using special sessions in this way. I mean, it's really not how the legislative process is supposed to work.”

The house will convene Monday at 1 p.m. with the Senate starting at 2 p.m.