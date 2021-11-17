Large rock crashes through Jeep windshield on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a large rock crashed through the windshield of a Jeep on I-75 in Collier County on Tuesday morning.

According to FHP, the rock fell from the bed of a pickup truck that was traveling south on the right lane of the interstate, near mile marker 111.

The rock bounced on the road, pierced the window of the Jeep and hit the right shoulder area of the passenger, who received minor injuries. The Jeep was traveling in the center lane behind the pickup.

Troopers reminded drivers in a Tweet to make sure any load being transported is secured.

FHP

The pickup is described as white but the model is unknown, anyone with information on the truck is asked to call FHP.