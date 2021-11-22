Kyle Rittenhouse spotted at Florida restaurant

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted dining at a Florida restaurant Sunday, two days after he was acquitted of murder in Wisconsin.

A photograph circulating on social media shows Rittenhouse seated at a table at Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar & Grill in Placida, about an hour northwest of Fort Myers.

Florida Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, who is chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that Rittenhouse was in the Sunshine State for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that is expected to be broadcast Monday night.

Carlson has a home in Boca Grande.

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, welcomed Rittenhouse and his family to the state in a Twitter post Sunday.

"Welcome to our free state and enjoy your time here," she wrote, including the picture of Rittenhouse in her tweet.

Rittenhouse, who was accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest of police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was found not guilty on all charges Friday. His defense team argued that Rittenhouse shot the men in self-defense.