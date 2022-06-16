Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Judge strikes down law limiting Florida ballot initiative donations

Generic-Gavel-PEXELS.png
Pexels
Generic-Gavel-PEXELS.png
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 17:45:01-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge has struck down a Florida law limiting contributions to people or political committees championing ballot initiatives, ruling it violates the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee on Wednesday issued a permanent injunction against the law which limited to $3,000 contributions made to people and political committees sponsoring or opposing ballot initiatives. The measure passed last year and was revised this year by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature. It would have made it more cumbersome to pass ballot initiatives that amend the Florida Constitution.

The Florida Elections Commission had argued that the law limited the potential for fraud and corruption.

“But those concerns don't legally justify the restriction at issue," the judge said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

QFTC-Promo-480x360.png

Follow the Tampa Bay Lightning's Quest for the Cup - Game Nights at 7 p.m. on ABC Action News