John Morgan wants to put legalization of recreational marijuana on Florida ballot

Mary Stringini
4:35 PM, Jun 27, 2018
4:40 PM, Jun 27, 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando lawyer John Morgan says he's “going to look at starting a fund” to get recreational marijuana on the Florida ballot in 2020.

"Maybe it’s just time for full legalization. It would pass with flying colors," Morgan wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday. "I'm going to look at starting a fund where we all can donate to get full #marijuana legalization on the ballot in 2020."

Morgan is a well-known medical-marijuana advocate in the state of Florida. He was largely behind the legalization of medical marijuana in Florida in 2016. He recently filed a lawsuit emphasizing that Florida's smokable medical marijuana prohibition was unconstitutional. A judge in Tallahassee agreed and gave the state until June 11 to come up with a plan that will make smokable marijuana available to patients at marijuana dispensaries across the state.

The state of Florida approved the legalization of medical marijuana on the 2016 ballot. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 30 states as well as Washington D.C.

Nine states and Washington D.C. have already legalized recreational marijuana.

