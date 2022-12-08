Immunization rates for Florida schoolkids at 10-year low, doctors are concerned

Immunization rates for Florida students have decreased dramatically, and doctors say it is a cause for concern.

As a social worker for the child welfare system, and a mother of three young girls, Kimberly Lasher believes keeping her children up to date on vaccines is the smart thing to do for her family.

“To keep them healthy, to keep others healthy. To make sure that we’re not contributing to the spread of any diseases that have been pretty much eradicated,” said Lasher.

During the pandemic, she was concerned her children would be unable to get their scheduled immunizations.

“Back in 2020, when we were all shut down due to COVID, it was difficult to get the kids in for their yearly well-checks so that we could be up to date on their vaccine schedule. However, we have been able to catch up on those vaccines,” said Lasher.

Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for Florida’s kindergarten and seventh-grade students completing all doses of required immunizations, according to a new report from the state Department of Health.

“It sounds very alarming. Why aren’t people keeping up with routine vaccinations for their children?” Lasher said.

The report showed about 91.7% of kindergarten students statewide completed the required vaccines during the 2021-2022 year. Additionally, 94.3% of seventh-grade students completed their shots for the last school year.

The state goal for students to have received all doses of required vaccines is 95%.

The required immunizations, which do not include COVID-19 vaccinations, protect against diseases including tetanus, diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B and polio.

“We just don’t see them very often, so parents sometimes don’t feel like there is a risk in getting the disease, but it’s because we have been so vigilant in giving the vaccines,” said Dr. Lara Cavanaugh.

Dr. Cavanaugh, a pediatrician at Children’s Medical Center- Palm Harbor, said the pandemic is partly to blame for the drop in vaccination rates when kids did not come in for their well visits. She also attributes this decline to vaccine fatigue and misinformation.

“There is some misinformation out there as well, but I think there’s just a lot of information, period, and very complex to sort out what’s right for your children,” said Cavanaugh.

Pediatricians said that as rates fall, we will start to see breakthrough cases, leaving unvaccinated people unprotected.

“There’s kind of this misconception that we don’t have these diseases here in the United States. It's like not that big of a deal if I don’t get my vaccine against them, but it will become a big deal,” said Dr. Lisa Cronin with North Pinellas Children’s Medical Center. “As these rates drop lower and lower, it’s very concerning because we’re leaving pockets of vulnerable people.”

Dr. Cronin said it is important for parents to have a pediatrician that you trust to discuss what is best for their child.

“Maybe they heard something, or they're wondering something, or they’re not in-depth familiar with the science behind something and we can help explain and clarify,” Dr. Cronin said.