An iguana in south Florida is recovering after reportedly being shot multiple times with a crossbow.

A rescue organization called Jungle Birds R' Us found the animal with arrows sticking out of it earlier this week.

According to our ABC affiliate WPLG, the man who rescued it said there was one arrow broken off in its side, one penetrating through the bottom of his stomach, one in the bottom of his head, and one in his leg.

RELATED: Watch out for falling iguanas in Florida, reptiles immobilized by cold weather

The man reportedly said it appeared the iguana was shot out of a tree because all of the arrows were in an upward trajectory.

He tried to capture the iguana Tuesday, but it ran away. He was able to later capture it Wednesday morning.

WPLG says It's unclear whether the iguana will survive its injuries after it is checked out by a veterinarian and the arrows are removed.

No information has been released about a possible suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.