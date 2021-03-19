Homosassa man claims $15 million in scratch-off game

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A 57-year-old Homosassa man won $15 million from a new scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced on Friday.

Richard Morgan took a one-time, lump-sum of $13,200,000. According to a press release, Morgan bought the ticket from Jiffy, located at 6241 West Cardinal Street in Homosassa.

Jiffy will get $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The new BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February. It features four top prizes of $15 million, the largest scratch-off prize offered by the Florida Lottery. It also features 24 prizes of $1 million.

Non-winning tickets from the game can be entered into the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion. In each of the eight drawings, one player will win a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000, five players will each win $5,000, 15 players will each win $1,000, and 20 players will each win $500.